Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars’ Episode 4? [Spoilers]

One of the teams on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars does not seem to know the point of the show is winning challenges. The Stars are a lost team this season, but who went home on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars tonight? Find out the Episode 4 results below in our The Challenge spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, the drama between CT and Terrell Owens continued. They finally made it to nominations and since Jenna was eliminated due to injury, no elimination challenge took place. A new challenge started and the Champs kicked butt again, as the Stars are struggling, especially since Terrell decided to leave the game on his own before the challenge started. After the challenge, there is more bad news for the Champs, as Ashley’s father took a turn for the worse and she had to leave the competition. Nominations took place, as it would be Wes and Romeo battling it out in the elimination. Riff Raff wanted to go in again but was denied, so he went out partying instead and his teammates were upset. That is where things ended, as the challenge took place tonight.

Elimination Challenge

For the challenge, it was called “Ground Control.” The players were tied up on their ankles and hung upside down. They will have handles to grab so they can pull themselves down to then get to a buzzer. The first player to hit the buzzer would win.

Results

This one, like most of the challenge this season, was not even close. Wes seemed to easily win this one, as he got $5,000 for his charity. This meant that Romeo was eliminated on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars tonight.

New Blood

The Champs lost three girls to unforeseen circumstances, so they are in need of some help. They got that tonight, as Tori, a finalist on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, entered the competition and joined the Champs team.

Riff Raff Is Back

Riff Raff returned to the house and his teammates questioned him about not being at the challenge. He acted like he was all confused and forgot everything. They were not happy with him, but he told his team to vote him into the elimination challenge next time then.

The Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Push Ball.” There were two 10-minute halves and the point was pushing a big ball into a goal for one point, or get it over the goalposts for three points. The team that scored the most points would win. This week was a girls elimination on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

Results

The Stars do not know how to compete as they lose again. They have now lost four straight challenges and have won no money for their charity. The Champs won 8-0 in this one and Aneesa was picked as the MVP.

The Stars Playing Dirty

The Stars have not won any challenges, so it was finally time for them to start playing the game. They were thinking about the finals and who they wanted to compete with, as the nominations were coming. Alliances were forming, so things were getting interesting.

Nominations Ceremony

Aneesa was the MVP, so she had to name the LVP for the Champs, as she put Tori in the elimination challenge. For the Stars, there was a clear divide among their team. It all came down to Matt, as the votes were tied 3-3 between Shawn Johnson and Ariane Andrew. Matt voted for Shawn, so she is headed to the elimination challenge against Tori.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Lasso Me.” The point of the challenge was to get the lasso around their opponent. The first player to win three rounds won the challenge.

Results

Shawn Johnson tried her best on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, but Tori had a clear reach advantage on this one. Tori won the first three rounds and stayed in the competition and won $5,000 for her charity, as Shawn Johnson was eliminated.