Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have separated from each other after spending more than a decade together. Ever since they released an official statement, many news outlets have started to speculate the future of Brangelina, a name bestowed on to them by entertainment media. It was first speculated that Brad Pitt has reportedly made up his mind to reunite as a friend with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. There were alleged claims that Angelina is heading for London with their six children to celebrate Christmas.

After finalizing his divorce with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt started seeing Angelina Jolie. Their decade-long romance made several headlines because of their interviews, philanthropic works, and their six children. Back in September 2016, when it officially announced that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are heading towards a divorce, many wondered about the future of their six children

There were earlier debunked claims that when it comes to finalizing the divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie reportedly has second thoughts. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, she wished to give Brad Pitt and her marriage a second try. The claims were later debunked, but, it made many to wonder the reason behind the delay in Brangelina’s divorce. The recent claims alleged that Brad and Angelina have reportedly going on to hold the divorce proceedings as they are planning to patch their relationship for the sake of their six children and their career in the film industry.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their children. Junko Kimura / Getty Images

A recent report from Radar Online claims that the estranged couple has been working to remove their differences for their children and their future projects.

An alleged source revealed to the news outlet that since the holiday season is here, Brad Pitt is missing his family, especially his six children he has with Angelina Jolie. The actor is reportedly obsessed with spoiling his children and his estranged wife has apparently no problem with that.

“He’s still obsessed with spoiling them and still treats them like princesses and princes, and Angelina never had a problem with him spoiling them when he felt like it.”

Angelina Jolie Pitt & Brad Pitt explore the tenacity of love in #ByTheSea. Now playing in select theaters. Get tickets – link in bio. A post shared by By The Sea (@bytheseamovie) on Nov 13, 2015 at 12:03pm PST

Radar Online further claimed that Pitt and Jolie reportedly think that getting back together will boost the Tomb Raider’s actress’ professional life. The alleged source also claimed that during the upcoming Golden Globes, Brad Pitt and his production company, Plan B, are planning to step forward to publicly support Angelina Jolie’s film, First They Killed My Father — which has been short-listed for a Foreign Language Film Oscar.

“Brad and his company Plan B are going to step out and publicly support Angelina’s film.”

The outlet’s alleged source concluded the report by stating that the future of their relationship totally depends on Angelina Jolie. Brad reportedly wishes to get his big family back but “this is entirely Angelina’s decision.”

"It's oddly a safer environment than any set I've been on – so we let loose." Brad Pitt on filming #ByTheSea, in theaters 11/13. A post shared by By The Sea (@bytheseamovie) on Oct 23, 2015 at 11:14am PDT

A direct statement from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie or from their representatives is awaited. Well-wishers of Brangelina are advised to take the reunion claims as nothing but rumors about the personal lives of the A-list celebrities.