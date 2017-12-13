WWE Superstar Demands The Cover Of WWE 2K19

This year, WWE 2K18 presented two big faces for the cover of their latest video game, including current WWE superstar Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Fame legend Kurt Angle. There is a lot of time before the WWE and 2K Sports need to figure out their cover boy for their next game, but one WWE superstar has already thrown his name into the discussion and actually made threats to 2K Sports if they don’t take heed of his request. In an interview with Metro, Monday Night Raw superstar Braun Strowman said no one deserves to be on the cover of WWE 2K19 more than him.

Braun Strowman Talks WWE 2K19

In the interview, Braun Strowman pointed out that no one in the WWE has done what he has done. He said he does things that are not possible for normal people because he is not a human being. Instead, he calls himself an “entity.”

Strowman said that the WWE Universe has never seen anything else like him and there is nothing like him on the face of the earth. Braun reasoned that, if there was someone that could rival him, that person would already be in the WWE and he wouldn’t be around anymore.

As a result, Braun Strowman said that since no one else can do what he does and no one else in the WWE is like him, he is the top choice of taking the cover spot on WWE 2K19. He pointed out that he has most of the WWE Universe backing him and those who don’t soon will. Strowman said that is enough to get him on the cover of WWE 2K19.

“If that’s not good enough to get on the cover of WWE 2K19, then I guess I’m going to have to drive to 2K and smash some skulls in!”

Braun Strowman And His WWE Future

Braun Strowman is setting up for his second chance to fight Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in January at the Royal Rumble. The idea right now is that the match will be a three-way bout with Kane also involved, so if Lesnar moves on and wins, Kane can lose and Strowman can remain strong.

It is still rumored that Roman Reigns will get the title shot at Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. In this interview, Strowman said that Reigns has helped him more than almost anyone when it comes to improving, and the thought that Strowman could somehow get involved in that title match is intriguing.

Whatever happens, it is true that Braun Strowman has a bright future. Whether Strowman has the WWE Universe on his side or not, he seems confident that he will succeed.