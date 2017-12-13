‘This Is Us’ Midseason Premiere Delayed By NBC — Find Out New Date Here

The fall finale of This Is Us left fans of the show wanting to see more of the story of the Pearsons. NBC promised that the midseason premiere of This Is Us Season 2 would take place on January 2, but it looks like that date has not changed, as NBC is delaying the premiere.

While NBC is delaying the return of This Is Us, fans of the show won’t have to wait that much longer. The midseason premiere of the hit NBC family drama, which has eight episodes remaining in Season 2, will shift to one week later. The midseason premiere will take place on January 9 instead of January 2, Entertainment Weekly reported.

So, why the delay? Entertainment Weekly revealed that a network insider said the shift allows the show to run more episodes consecutively leading up to the Olympics. That doesn’t make complete sense though, as this puts the show one week behind schedule and less time to air shows before the 2018 Winter Olympics start.

Either way, fans of This Is Us don’t have much time to wait for the return. The Season 2 fall finale concluded on November 28, with Kevin (Justin Hartley) being arrested for a DUI with his niece Tess (Eris Baker) hiding out in the backseat. Viewers saw Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) get a call from the cops regarding this and they were not happy.

We also saw a little boy at the end of the episode, which seemed to lead toward being the son that Randall hinted at in the fall finale. However, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline that the baby could be for either Randall or Kate (Chrissy Metz).

Fogelman also discussed the death of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), which he revealed would be taking place in Season 2. With only eight episodes left, those details need to be coming soon. He said the death will be coming in Season 2 and it will be a “heartbreaking surprise” for fans of the show. Viewers have been trying to figure out how Jack dies, so these eight episodes can’t come soon enough.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.