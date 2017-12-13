Kate Middleton Sends Holiday Cheer To Families Affected By The Grenfell Tower Fire Incident

The Duchess of Cambridge sure knows how to celebrate Christmas in the sweetest royal manner. Wearing a plum maternity coat, Catherine attended a small and intimate Christmas Party for the families affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire.

Kate Middleton gave presents to the families during her short visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington. The Duchess had an intimate informal meeting with the families’ victims and even played Santa for a day, giving out presents to children whose mothers attend the Magic Mums group. The Trust offers various programs and services to the families affected by the fire. Kate was commiserated with the plight of the affected families and commended the Trust for their invaluable work for the community. She spent over half an hour talking to the young mothers before she met the children who were busy with their music therapy session.

One of the victims said that the music therapy session helped him to cope with his experiences a little, boosting their spirit from the tragedy that befell on June 14. In addition to her local outreach program, Kensington Palace released a statement that both Kate and Prince William is scheduled to go on a Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway by January 2018.

It is the second time that Kate Middleton appeared in public after the palace announced her pregnancy for their third child. She will be nearing the start of her third trimester by the time they start the tour.

Most Grenfell Fire survivors are still homeless

At least 71 people died from the horrible accident that befell at the Grenfell Tower in London on June 14. The Duchess is scheduled to appear at the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service on Thursday with the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry.

The accident has left 103 households homeless six months after the incident. According to statistics, 118 families will have to stay in emergency accommodation until the Government has found them a new home. The Kensington and Chelsea Council leader Elizabeth Campbell and her staff are currently working hard to find suitable homes for the families.