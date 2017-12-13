NBA Rumors: Paul George To Cavaliers For Kevin Love, Iman Shumpert & Brooklyn Pick In Suggested Trade

Recent NBA trade rumors have emerged suggesting that the Oklahoma City Thunder should trade Paul George to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love, Iman Shumpert, and the 2018 first-round draft pick from Brooklyn.

When the Thunder traded for George and his fellow All-Star Carmelo Anthony during the last offseason, the team was intending to form a new Big Three with Russell Westbrook that could potentially compete against the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors out in the West.

However, 26 games into the season, OKC is out of the playoff picture with a 12-14 win-loss slate. The Westbrook-George-Anthony trio is evidently having on-court chemistry issues as all of them are ball-dominant superstars who were main men in their former clubs.

On Monday, the Thunder lost at home to a struggling Charlotte Hornets squad, 116-103. The trio had a dismal 22-for-48 shooting performance and could not find a way to carry their team to victory in the final period.

As the Thunder continues to struggle, trade rumors surrounding the Big Three have also continued to get louder.

The latest one is a suggestion by Fansided’s King James Gospel, saying that OKC should trade George to the Cavaliers for a package including Love, Shumpert, and the 2018 first-rounder from Brooklyn.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (left) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder’s Andre Roberson. Tony Dejak / AP Images

The report noted that acquiring George would “make Tristan Thompson relevant again” as Love had become the Cavs’ starting center in Thompson’s absence.

Thompson was the team’s defensive anchor before getting sidelined by a left calf strain last month. Without him, the Cavs became one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, which had resulted in their early season struggles.

Right now, the defending Eastern Conference champions are on the rise (thanks to LeBron James, obviously!), with Love thriving in his new role and Thompson relegated to the bench. The team has won 15 of their last 16 games, including a 13-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, NBA analyst Chris Broussard also suggested that the Thunder should trade George if the chemistry problem in OKC persists, according to Fox Sports.

"I'd give it until the first week of January and if it doesn't get better I'm looking to move Paul George… Cleveland would be right there at the top of potential landing spots right along with the Lakers." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/7bhOnjDioa — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 12, 2017

Broussard said that he is giving it “until the first week of January” and if the Thunder is “still looking bad,” then a Paul George trade should happen soon.

Broussard also opined that George “does not look happy” in Oklahoma City because he wanted to be in Los Angeles and play for the Lakers. However, he believes that a trade to Cleveland is more viable for George because the Cavs are a team that “can win now.”