WWE Signs Another Impact Wrestling Star, Will Debut On Main Roster

The WWE has signed a number of Impact Wrestling stars over the last two years, with some already hitting the main roster. However, with the exception of AJ Styles and Luke Gallows, the other Impact Wrestling stars had to start off and cut their teeth in WWE NXT, including major stars like Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode. However, the WWE has just signed another former Impact Wrestling star and he won’t have to stop over in NXT although he will more prominently be showcased on another WWE Network series — 205 Live.

Who Is Coming To WWE Next Week?

PWInsider reported that the WWE has signed former Impact Wrestling superstar Rockstar Spud. The diminutive star, whose real name is James Michael Curtin and is 34 years old, won’t have to make a stopover in WWE NXT either.

With stars like Eric Young, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole forced to make their debuts in WWE NXT, it seems a little strange to see Rockstar Spud go straight to 205 Live because this means that he will also feature into the Monday Night Raw episodes as well, earning exposure that many bigger stars in NXT have not received yet.

Rockstar Spud asked for his release from Impact Wrestling in September and the company granted it. He had worked for the company since 2012 and was a large part of the Ethan Carter III and Dixie Carter storylines. His last feud was against former WWE superstar Hornswoggle.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Rockstar Spud is expected to make his WWE debut next week. Spud will wrestle on 205 Live and Monday Night Raw and is a signing that was needed due to the cruiserweights starting their own touring brand in 2018.

Changes to WWE 205 Live

The plans are for the WWE to start 205 Live touring in 2018 on their own. This is a huge step for the cruiserweights and is what the WWE also did with WWE NXT when they began to grow as well. The WWE recently sent out a survey for fans asking about 205 Live and this might be a “sink or swim” opportunity for the brand.

Recently, the WWE suspended Rich Swann, one of the biggest stars in 205 Live, after a domestic violence arrest. However, 205 Live is bringing in Rockstar Spud, and even more important, the WWE is also promoting Hideo Itami from WWE NXT to 205 Live to become their top star heading into 2018.