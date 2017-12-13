Katie Maloney Addresses Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Future Marriage

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, and now, fans are wondering who will be next to walk down the aisle.

While none of the other cast members are currently engaged, Katie Maloney said that Jax Taylor, who recently admitted to cheating on Brittany Cartwright, could be the next person to wed. She also said that she didn’t necessarily agree with the idea.

“I know Jax and Brittany talk about it but whether or not I think they should is debatable,” Katie Maloney revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on December 11.

Jax Taylor slept with Faith Stowers two years into his relationship with Brittany Cartwright, but for some reason, the Kentucky native chose to stay with the controversial reality star and work through the scandal. In addition, Cartwright has reportedly become open to the idea of walking down the aisle with her cheating boyfriend in the future.

After speaking of a possible marriage between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney said that her longtime best friend, Stassi Schroeder, could end up married sooner rather than later, even though she isn’t currently dating anyone. As fans will recall, Schroeder split from boyfriend Patrick Meagher after filming the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

When Brittany Cartwright first learned that her boyfriend had cheated on her, she went to meet with Katie Maloney and spoke to her about the ordeal. As fans saw, Maloney was quite sympathetic towards Cartwright and told her that she didn’t deserve such horrible treatment by anyone.

In response to her co-star’s words, Brittany Cartwright revealed that she had touched base with her friend Cara, who lives in Las Vegas, and made plans to visit her in Sin City. She even booked a plane out of Los Angeles.

Although Brittany Cartwright appeared to be done with her cheating boyfriend right away, they are now back together and plotting their next move.

