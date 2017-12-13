‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Focused On Cracking Case, Nikki In Trouble, & Victoria Makes A Bold Move

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that J.T.’s return to Genoa City will rattle the whole Newman family. Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are all paranoid and worried about what he could find out about them. It’s pretty clear that his return will shake up the Y&R storylines.

According to the CBS weekly promo, Victoria and Victor were completely shocked to see her ex-husband walk through the door and announce he is the person that will handle their audit. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that on Wednesday’s show, Victoria will question J.T. on why he took the case, pointing out it could be viewed as a conflict of interest.

On Wednesday’s show, Reed (Tritan Lake Leabu) refuses to come home to chat with his dad, but J.T. tracks him down later in the week. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Reed admits he’s not comfortable with him investigating his mom and grandfather. J.T. acknowledges that it must be hard for him, but they are hiding something criminal, and he will figure it out. Reed won’t like being placed in the middle of his dad’s battle with the Newmans. J.T. will probably reassure his son that no matter what comes of this, his mother, grandpa, and dad loves him very much.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki rushes to talk to Victoria about J.T.’s investigation. She reveals that J.T. cannot find out what she did, or she will go to jail. What could J.T.’s investigation have to do with Nikki? It looks like we’ll find out later in the week.

Billy (Jason Thompson) gives Victoria a bright idea — she should seduce her ex-husband, and she could convince him to lay off the investigation. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria realizes she doesn’t have a choice.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria invites J.T. to her house, offering him a drink. It was clear from her demeanor that she wants to get him drunk and seduce him. Her plan isn’t known yet, but many Y&R fans believe she wants to get him in bed, take pictures, and blackmail to send to his wife unless he drops the Newman case.

