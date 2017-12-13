Vicki Gunvalson Has No Idea Why Meghan King Edmonds Is Featured On ‘RHOC’

Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t understand why Bravo TV cast Meghan King Edmonds to appear in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After wrapping production on the 12th season of the reality show, Vicki Gunvalson spoke out about her co-star, revealing that because she lives in St. Louis with her family, there is no real correlation between Meghan King Edmonds and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I don’t even know what she was doing on our show,” Vicki Gunvalson admitted to Us Weekly magazine on December 12.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds isn’t friends with any members of the Bravo TV cast. Instead, she is seen with them socially from time to time. However, when it comes to an exit from the show, Edmonds hasn’t made any permanent decisions.

As for Vicki Gunvalson, she’s making it clear that she would prefer to see Meghan King Edmonds move on from the show rather than return to Bravo TV for the upcoming 13th season.

“I think it’s time for her to turn the chapter to something else and maybe not be [on] our show,” Vicki Gunvalson explained.

Meghan King Edmonds began undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments earlier this year, less than one year after welcoming her first child with husband Jim, 1-year-old Aspen King Edmonds, and weeks ago, as Season 12 came to an end, she confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

While Bravo TV hasn’t made any official decisions about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson said that she wouldn’t hesitate to sign back onto the series if the network asks her back. As she explains, she’s still having fun and still enjoying her life.

As fans well know, Vicki Gunvalson is not only the longest-running cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but also the longest-running “Real Housewife” of all the franchises. As for the rest of the ladies, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, they joined the show after its success was already established.

Filming on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to begin sometime next year.