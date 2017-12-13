Who Got Voted Off ‘The Voice’ 2017 Tonight? ‘The Voice’ Top 8 Results

A spot in The Voice finale was up for grabs tonight, as The Voice results were in and Carson Daly made a big elimination. The Top 8 on The Voice Season 13 were cut in half tonight, as the final Voice save was used, so who got voted off The Voice 2017 tonight? Find out The Voice Top 8 results from tonight below in our The Voice 2017 spoilers.

Last night on The Voice Season 13, the Top 8 performed two times: one individual performance and then a duet with one of their fellow Top 8 artists. Entertainment Weekly said the duets were on-point and it was a strong night of performances, which is going to make tonight’s elimination even harder, especially after last week’s double elimination.

The night started with some words from the coaches, as we found out that Blake Shelton has had an artist in the finale in 11 out of 12 seasons he has coached. Carson Daly revealed that all of the Top 8 made it into the Top 25 on the iTunes charts, including them taking seven out of the Top 10 spots on iTunes.

To help fill the gap of results tonight, there were performances throughout the night. It started with Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, and Bebe Rexha performing their song “Home.” NBC also showed viewers an update on last season’s winner Chris Blue, who will be back to perform his new single at next week’s finale.

Viewers also saw The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson take the stage, as she performed her new single “Burden Down.” She gave a very emotional performance, as the audience was definitely feeling it, as the screaming was heard throughout the performance.

ABSOLUTELY CAPTIVATING. ???? @IAMJHUD just proved that her voice is the only instrument we need. She’s perfection, but we already knew that. #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/wRmwb1uqFy — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2017

After all was said and done on The Voice Season 13 tonight, these are the three artists that were voted through by America.

Chloe Kohanski – Team Blake

Addison Agen – Team Adam

Brooke Simpson – Team Miley

From there, Carson Daly announced which two artists were officially eliminated tonight on The Voice 2017. Those artists were Keisha Renee from Team Blake and Davon Fleming from Team Jennifer.

That meant the three artists that were still alive in the competition and sang for the instant save tonight were Noah Mac from Team Jennifer, Red Marlow from Team Blake, and Adam Cunningham from Team Adam. America then had five minutes to vote for their favorite on Twitter. The tweets were counted and the winner of the instant save on The Voice tonight and heading to next week’s finale was Red Marlow, which meant that Adam Cunningham and Noah Mac were also eliminated tonight.