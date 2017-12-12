The Father Of Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Surfaces — What Is Andrew Lewis Saying About The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star?

Over eight years after the birth of his son Jace, Andrew Lewis is speaking out about his former girlfriend, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans.

As he reportedly prepares to star in the upcoming special, Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files, Andrew Lewis, who hasn’t been involved in Jace’s life at all, is revealing his plans for a future with his child and revealing that he initially suspected that he wasn’t Jace’s real father.

“[Jenelle] waited until the last minute to say Jace may not be your son,” Andrew Lewis revealed, according to a report by Radar Online on December 12.

Ultimately, Andrew Lewis was confirmed as Jace’s father after a paternity test was done during filming on Teen Mom 2. That said, neither he nor Jenelle Evans have custody of Jace. Instead, Evans’ mother, Barbara, has full custody of the boy with Evans being granted visitation rights earlier this year.

Andrew Lewis is currently lining in New York City and working as an event coordinator. In the future, he hopes to reunite with his son and establish a relationship with him. As he explained, he dreams about his son regularly and thinks about him daily.

While Jenelle Evans doesn’t have any legal say about who comes and goes from her child’s life, she did tell Radar Online that she would rather Andrew Lewis not get involved in Jace’s life.

Following her split from Andrew Lewis years ago, Jenelle Evans went on to have a second child with her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith and a third child with her current husband, David Eason. Evans was also briefly married to Courtland Rogers, but Rogers was never seen on Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle Evans will soon be seen on MTV’s The Ex Files with a number of her former boyfriends, and judging by her Instagram page, her current husband will also be seen on the show. As for who else will be seen, Keifer Delp and Nathan Griffith may make appearances on the special.

Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are currently filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. No word yet on when Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files will air.