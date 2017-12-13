Princes Harry And William Had Fun With BB-8 At The ‘Star Wars: Last Jedi’ Red Carpet Premiere

It was a brief yet sweet reunion for the two members of the royal family as Prince William and Prince Harry were greeted courteously by one of their cast members, BB-8, at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in London. The adorable droid greeted the princes, bowed, and graciously left, leaving both Harry and William amused at the whole experience. It looks like BB-8 was also programmed to learn the protocol of royal etiquette.

The latest Star Wars film had a screening at Royal Albert Hall for the Benefit of the Royal Foundation, inviting 400 guests to the event. The members of the royal family were reported to have a cameo role in the latest Disney movie, appearing as Stormtroopers in one of the scenes. British actor John Boyega, famous for his role as Finn in the Star Wars franchise, verified the information, stating “I’ve had enough with those secrets… They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway.”

Other guests who went to the event were some of the victims’ families of the Grenfell Tower accident, military volunteers, veterans, and other celebrities like Tom Daley, Alexa Chung, and Ed Sheeran. Unfortunately, their respective partners were not present at the event, leaving both princes to enjoy the company of their lovely android companion on the red carpet.

Other cast members were also present on the red carpet. Director Rian Johnson, Benicio Del Toro, Domhall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, and Kelly Marie Tran went to the event looking glamorous and beaming with delight as they walked through the crowd. The latest Star Wars movie installment is the last movie that actress Carrie Fisher did before she passed away at age 60.

There was a report from the premiere that the princes’ scenes failed to make it to the final cut, possibly leaving the galaxy with eternal speculations. Disney hasn’t released any official statements about the matter and hasn’t confirmed anything as of this moment. Perhaps all that we can do now is to carefully listen for that well-distinguished accent to know if it was them or not.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 14 in the U.K. and Dec. 18 in the United States.