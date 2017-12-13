‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 14: Faith Rats Out Abby And Scott, Nikki Makes A Confession

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 14, reveal that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will expose Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott’s (Daniel Hall) kiss. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) must make a shocking confession, which puts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in an awkward spot with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Hilary (Mishael Morgan) begins anew and hopes to rebrand the Hilary Hour.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Faith will rat out Scott and Abby. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) senses that Faith has something against Scott, but isn’t sure what could be bothering her. The last Mariah knew, Faith adored Scott. So, what could have changed her opinion of him? Mariah sits her sister down to get the information out of her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Faith isn’t willing to share why she dislikes Scott, at first. However, Mariah refuses to let it go and swears she won’t tell anyone. She points out that Faith will feel better once she spills it.

Eventually, Faith tells Mariah that she saw Scott and Abby kissing at the park. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Faith begs Mariah not to say anything because she wasn’t supposed to be at the park that day. Mariah isn’t sure how to handle this, but she feels Sharon (Sharon Case) needs to know that Scott and Abby’s relationship is not as innocent as they claim.

Today on #YR, Victor questions Nikki's loyalty and Lily steps up to help Cane. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/K0Yig8A4IJ pic.twitter.com/mxmP1AZkMu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 2, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki must make a shocking confession. In a promo video, Nikki tells Victoria that she may have to confess what she did. She worries that if it comes out what she did, she will go to prison. It seems to be related to J.T.’s investigation. Nikki suggests that Victoria tries to get her ex-husband to back off.

Hilary begins her new career reporting positive stories. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary told Lily (Christel Khalil) that her show will focus on positive and uplifting stories and shy away from tabloid reporting. Of course, Lily didn’t believe her, but Hilary is determined to prove her wrong.

