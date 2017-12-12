Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach, are celebrating their son, Jackson’s 7-month birthday. The Little People, Big World stars are absolutely enamored with their baby boy, who brings them so much joy on a daily basis. Tori and Zach have been sharing photos and videos of their son on social media, and Little People, Big World fans simply cannot get enough!

On Tuesday, December 12, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share some of Jackson’s latest accomplishments and some of his favorite things. Time is flying by very quickly, but Tori is doing her best to enjoy every moment. Jackson has already become quite a little man in his own right, and his personality really comes through, even in photos. He is his own little person now as he holds his own bottle, loves to snuggle with his mama in the morning, and is already a huge Seahawks fan (y’know, when he can stay awake for the games).

If you follow Tori and/or Zach on Instagram, you probably have noticed that Jackson is a big fan of rolling over. He rolls all over the place (and loves hanging out in his man cave under his crib!). Tori also let fans know that Jackson has two teeth and has a third on its way. He is “obsessed with his feet” and always finds a way to free his toes so that he can grab them, of course! He has also recently started eating solid food, says Tori, adding apple, pear, and avocado emojis (we’re willing to guess that these are Jackson’s favorites). He is also quite the chatty Cathy, and “he doesn’t like awkward silences.”

Jackson has come down with a bit of a cold and woke up “with his first sickness” today, but he’s still in great spirits, according to Tori’s post.

Over the past few weeks, Jackson has been spending some quality time with his first cousin, Ember. The two already seem to have a sweet relationship that will flourish as they both get older.

Tori and Zach are super excited to be celebrating Christmas with Jackson. As you can see in Tori’s caption above, they have put up their very first Christmas tree as a “party of three” and are “loving all of [their] new Christmas traditions.” Fans are thrilled to hear that Jackson is thriving, and they are so happy that he’s such a happy, healthy little boy.