‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Tells A Secret, Victoria Puzzled As Reed Avoids JT & Lily Misses Cane

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 13, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) updates Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on Chancellor’s newest acquisition. Victoria doesn’t consider Cane (Daniel Goddard) a threat to Newman Enterprises. Nick tells her that Devon (Bryton James) threw his name in the hat to acquire Chancellor Park.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria inquires why J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is in town and helping Paul (Doug Davidson) will his investigation. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. took a course in forensic accounting and Paul wanted him to give them insight on how Victor’s (Eric Braeden) mind works.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria believes J.T.’s involvement in the case is a conflict of interest. She can’t help but wonder whether he took the case to make trouble for her father. Of course, J.T. denies it, stating it was a chance to see Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). When Victoria asks about what information the feds have on Victor, J.T. admits that her dad has made several large deposits to an offshore account.

At Chancellor estate, Cane receives a gift basket with a congratulations card. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he gets on the phone to thank Jill (Jess Walton) when Hilary (Mishael Morgan) shows up at his door. She wants to interview him for her show.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) meets Lily (Christel Khalil) for coffee. Lily shares that there have been no changes on the Cane front. Abby inquires what she wants to do about her divorce. Lily believes that the divorce is the right thing to do, but she isn’t completely sure. Abby cautions her about making a rash decision and urges her to be sure before she ends her marriage.

Lily quickly changes the subject and asks Abby about her love life. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby admits there is one thing she cannot get out of her head. She admits that she had sex with Scott (Daniel Hall). Lily chokes on her coffee as Abby explains that it happened when they were trapped in the storage unit. Abby reveals that Scott and Sharon (Sharon Case) are living together, but he cannot have it both ways. Lily can’ help but feel like this situation is not fair to Sharon.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy (Jason Thompson) is upset that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has to go to work. Billy points out that she doesn’t need to work as he has enough money for both of them. Phyllis informs Billy she doesn’t plan on quitting her job as she enjoys working with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria runs into Cane and she offers to end the hostility between them. Cane isn’t willing to let it go and warns those who kicked him when down should prepare for the backlash.

Lily stops by the Chancellor estate to congratulate Cane, who excuses himself for a moment and rejoins an attractive woman in the living room. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the young woman is his new nanny as he will need help with Sam. Lily is proud of him but sees herself out when he leaves to answer the phone. Outside, she reflects on her life.

At Crimson Lights, Hilary tells Nick that she admires his efforts to save Chancellor Park. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary gets a notification that an anonymous bidder won the contract. Nick feels this is probably bad news.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria and J.T. wait for Reed to get home at her house. She plans to order takeout. J.T. says that everyone misses Reed. They talk about Mckenzie, DJ, and the new baby, Becca. Victoria doesn’t understand why Reed is blowing off seeing his dad.

Billy shows up with presents for the kids, and he’s shocked to see J.T. in the living room with Victoria.

Alone at the club, Lily calls Cane to join her, but he’s too busy to see her.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.