Watch Hawks Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On the NBA schedule for Tuesday night will be the Hawks vs. Cavs live-streaming and televised game from Cleveland. While Atlanta is currently 14 games under 0.500, the Cavaliers are among the top teams in the East at 19-8 right now with a 10-4 record at Quicken Loans Arena. They’ll look to pick up their second straight win after their previous win streak was ended by the Indiana Pacers. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, television channels, start time, and Hawks vs. Cavs live-streaming coverage options.

The Atlanta Hawks come into tonight’s game with just a 6-20 overall record and a 3-11 record when playing away from home. That has the Hawks listed as serious underdogs of 11.5 points on the spread, and +600 on the moneyline. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be priced as high as -900 to win this latest home game in which they could see the return of center Tristan Thompson. He’s currently listed as “questionable” for tonight’s contest after being sidelined with a calf injury for several weeks now. Kevin Love was also listed as “questionable” due to a hip issue. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, both Thompson and Love are expected to play tonight if they can get through their pregame workouts “OK.”

LeBron James and the Cavs are coming off a win over Ben Simmons and the 76ers in their previous game. Tony Dejak / AP Images

After their 13-game winning streak was snapped by the Pacers, Cleveland recorded a 105-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. LeBron James had a triple-double as he scored 30 points on 9-for-23 shooting and had 13 rebounds as well as 13 assists in the victory. Teammate Jae Crowder also scored 12 points for the starters, while Jeff Green, Dwyane Wade, and Kyle Korver came off the bench to score 13 points apiece. The win pushed the Cavaliers to 19-8 overall as they continue to hold onto second place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the visiting Hawks are coming off a 111-107 loss to the New York Knicks, which is their seventh loss in the past 10 games.

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game has a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start time on Tuesday night. The game is available on television in the Atlanta viewing region through the Fox Sports Southeast (FSSE-ATL) channel. In the Cleveland viewing region, customers can watch on Fox Sports Ohio (FSO). All other regions will need to watch the game with an NBA League Pass subscription on the applicable game channel.

Those cable and satellite customers with Fox Sports can watch a live streaming feed of tonight’s game on the Fox Sports Go website or any of the compatible apps. In other regions of the country that are out-of-market, the game can be purchased individually for $6.99 via NBA League Pass, or fans can subscribe to a season pass for either team or all of the NBA teams. More details on the different subscription options are available at NBA.com website.