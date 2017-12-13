‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham No Longer Wants Daughter Sophia On The Show

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has made a big decision regarding her young daughter, Sophia Abraham. Farrah says that she no longer feels comfortable allowing her daughter to be filmed for MTV cameras for the reality TV series.

According to a December 12 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Farrah Abraham had decided after many years on Teen Mom OG, she no longer wants her daughter Sophia to be apart of the franchise. Farrah says that she will not let Sophia be filmed by MTV any longer because she doesn’t want her daughter to be apart of a show that talks about sex and unplanned pregnancy. Abraham added that her daughter would go on to do bigger and better things with her life, like build brands and run businesses.

Teen Mom OG fans are a bit confused by Farrah Abraham’s decision to keep Sophia off of the show for a couple of reasons. First, Sophia has been on the show, which was created to show the hardships of teen mothers, since she was born. Meanwhile, Farrah herself has worked in the adult entertainment business. In addition, Abraham revealed earlier this year that she had been “fired” from the MTV series and would no longer be working on the show, which means that Sophia would likely also no longer be featured on the series.

Since revealing her feud with Viacom, the company that owns MTV, Farrah Abraham has spoken out about Teen Mom OG and the cast and crew of the show. Abraham has claimed that the people who work behind the show are sexist and have shamed her for her career choices. In addition, Farrah says that the work environment is very unprofessional and “toxic.”

As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, when the show returned to television after initially being cancelled, Farrah Abraham’s co-star, Maci Bookout, pulled her son, Bentley, off the series due to the fact that Farrah was apart of the show, and she didn’t want him on a series that also featured Farrah talking about the adult entertainment industry. Abraham criticized Bookout for her decision at the time but is seemingly making a very similar decision for her daughter.

Teen Mom OG airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.