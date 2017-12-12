New Donald Trump Accuser: Stacia Robitaille, Wife Of NHL Great Luc Robitaille, Recalls ‘Aggressive’ Encounter

Stacia Robitaille met Donald Trump in an elevator close to 20 years ago, and on Tuesday she shared her account of his “aggressive” and inappropriate behavior.

The wife of former NHL great Luc Robitaille this week became the 20th woman to step forward and accuse Trump of acting in a sexually inappropriate manner. The accusers span across decades and tell stories that range from Trump aggressively fondling and kissing them without their consent to making inappropriate advances.

Stacia Robitaille recalled meeting Donald Trump in an elevator at Madison Square Garden when her husband was playing for the New York Rangers in the late 1990s. Trump, who was married to second wife Marla Maples at the time, told Stacia that she was coming home with him.

When Stacia responded that she was married to a member of the New York Rangers, Trump responded by bragging that he made more money than her husband.

Though Robitaille’s tweet was made late on Monday, it started to gain traction on Tuesday as media outlets began to pick up on her account. USA Today picked up on her account, noting that it came amid a groundswell of support for Trump’s many accusers. Four of the women who have accused Trump of sexually inappropriate behavior have called on Congress to investigate their allegations, and a group of Democratic Senators led by New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand have called on Donald Trump to resign.

I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens. He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident — Stacia Robitaille ???? (@StaciaRR) December 12, 2017

After her allegation against Donald Trump, Stacia Robitaille fought off allegations that she was just making up her story for attention. Robitaille responded to one Twitter user that she felt bad keeping the story to herself.

The 54-year-old wife of the former NHL great has a number of acting credits under her belt as Stacey Toten and in recent years has gained a reputation for her charitable work. Stacia Robitaille is the co-founder and CEO of Echoes of Hope, a non-profit organization that helps families that have been torn apart by devastating circumstances, including natural disasters.

Donald Trump has steadfastly denied all allegations against him, calling his accusers liars. The White House has also said it can produce eyewitnesses proving the women’s accounts are fake, but has not yet done so.

'He can't get away with this': Donald Trump accuser says he groped her at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/kXIM5dWMMr pic.twitter.com/5CmWGljhG9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2017

Donald Trump has not yet responded to the allegation from Stacia Robitaille.