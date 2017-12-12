Lala Kent Returns To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Season 6, Meets With Former Boss Lisa Vanderpump

Lala Kent may have quit Vanderpump Rules over a year ago but luckily for her many fans and followers, she ultimately changed her mind about leaving the show and returned for Season 6.

As fans saw after last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Lala Kent will be making her return during next week’s episode as she arrives back at SUR Restaurant to sit down and chat with her former boss and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump.

“Hi Lisa,” Lala Kent proclaims as she approaches Lisa Vanderpump.

“Lala…,” Lisa Vanderpump replies.

Lala Kent initially joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season after being hired for a hosting position at SUR Restaurant. Then, after being targeted by allegations of dating a married man, she quit the show midway through Season 5.

“I make my comeback NEXT Monday,” Lala Kent confirmed on Instagram on December 12. “It’s about to go down.”

Lala Kent is ready for her Vanderpump Rules return but at this point, it is hard to say whether or not the reality star and actress will be featured as an employee of SUR Restaurant. While she has been spending a lot of time at the venue in recent months, she has yet to confirm her exact position at the restaurant — if she even has one.

Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump appear to be on good terms in recent months and according to a series of tweets from Ariana Madix earlier this year, Kent has helped Vanderpump out with her new animal rescue center in West Hollywood, California.

In other Lala Kent news, the reality star appears to be dating Randall Emmett, the same man who was named as her allegedly married boyfriend. However, while Emmett was once married to actress Ambyr Childers, the former couple is no longer together and he and Kent appear to be quite happy in their relationship.

Randall Emmett will not be seen at all during the sixth season of the Bravo TV reality show.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.