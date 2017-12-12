‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew Terrified To Recover Memories, Lose Sam And New Life From His Mind

General Hospital spoilers tease that Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) memories might be recoverable, but that doesn’t mean he would welcome them back. In fact, Drew may refuse to have the memory restoration process done even though his twin Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) wants access to what Drew knew to find out who’s behind the awful plot that stole Jason’s life and put Drew in his place. If Drew refuses, no doubt lines will be drawn in Port Charles as everyone takes sides. But why would Drew refuse?

Jason wants Drew’s brain rebooted

On Monday’s GH, Jason and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) talked with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). The duo figured out that the “traitor” that was working with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) is in Port Charles and is the mystery boss that was running Dr. Klein (Gene Farber). Jason reminded Sonny that Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) has a “map of Drew’s original memory.” Jason also wondered whether Maddox could give Drew his memories back.

General Hospital spoilers hint that would work out well for Jason. If Drew got his memories back, that means he wouldn’t be living with Jason’s memories in his head. On top of that, Drew’s recovered memories would likely contain answers about what happened to Jason, who kept him in that Russian clinic for five years hidden from Faison, and who tried to kill him to keep the secret. But what happens when the baseline memories are restored? Would they replace Drew’s memories?

Old memories replace new ones

On Wednesday, Jason first goes to Drew with the information about Faison and Maddox’s baseline memory map. But Drew isn’t ready to do what Jason asks. Then General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Jason runs into Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) at the pier on Thursday. This encounter opens the door for Jason to give Sam the latest information on what happened to him and let her know that the answers everyone needs lie in Drew’s memories. Jason wants her to work on getting Drew to cooperate. Sam will be stunned, but the looming question is at what cost will the truth come?

The latest GH spoilers tease that this memory restoration project could be like recovering data from a hard drive. Dr. Maddox has a set of all of Drew’s memories from his life up until the point that he was kidnapped. So if the shrink can restore those memories, that’s all Drew might have in his brain when Maddox is done with the procedure — like overwriting a drive with data that replaces what’s there. That means the past three years of Drew’s new memories with Sam, along with Jason’s past, would be wiped from Drew’s brain.

Drew and Sam refuse memory restoration

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say that Sam gets some answers, and these come from Jason after he and Sonny grilled Britt. The limited info that Jason has sends Sam back to talk to her husband about their options for the future – and also his past. Drew wondered on Monday’s GH episode how he could be a functional father to Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) when he doesn’t know who he is. Drew does want to know who he was, but not at the cost of losing who he is.

GH spoilers also hint that while Sam wants answers about what happened to Drew, she doesn’t want her husband to lose his last three years of memories. That’s not an acceptable cost, but others in Port Charles might not see it that way. Jason doesn’t think that Drew should be walking around with his memories in Drew’s head and who can blame Stone Cold for feeling that way. Sonny and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) also don’t like that Drew is living a life that they think should be Jason’s.

Will Drew make the ultimate sacrifice?

General Hospital spoilers hint that Sam doesn’t want Jason to lose his memories of their life together. If Jason lost his recollection of the years 2014-2017 that means when he comes out of the procedure, he wouldn’t know anyone in town, wouldn’t know his wife, and wouldn’t know baby Scout. Drew would get back is memories from his disconnected past, including his time as a Navy SEAL and when he met Kim and got her pregnant. Plus, he also has an adoptive family – the Cains.

Although Sam might not want Drew to risk what’s in his mind, GH fans know that Drew is the type of guy to sacrifice himself, especially given his past as a SEAL. Drew might roll the dice, hoping to keep his new memories, when his old ones are restored. He’s a good guy and doesn’t want to live a lie as Jason, even though the procedure might cost him everything. Will Drew and Sam refuse the procedure, despite pressure from others, or will Drew make the ultimate sacrifice?

