NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 15 Movers & Shakers Include Steelers, Patriots, & Panthers

With the latest NFL powers rankings for 2017 Week 15, the New England Patriots find themselves swapping places with their AFC rivals. In addition, the Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a huge injury after coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Rams. Cam Newtown and the Carolina Panthers also continued to look like they’re inching towards a playoff spot as the postseason approaches.

There’s a brand new top team in the league, per ESPN in the latest power rankings. The Pittsburgh Steelers are now holding the top spot in the rankings after an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Due to that big victory, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers were able to win their division. Due to the Miami Dolphins upsetting Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Monday night, the Steelers also own the AFC and the league’s best overall record.

One of the top games of the past weekend featured the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Los Angeles Rams. It was a back-and-forth affair that ultimately saw the Eagles triumphant by a final score of 43-35 on the road. Despite the big bounce-back win, Philadelphia lost their star quarterback Carson Wentz for the rest of the season due to an ACL tear. As the Eagles remain a postseason contender, backup Nick Foles will try to guide the team into the playoffs.

Antonio Brown and the Steelers won their eighth-straight game on Sunday, defeating the Ravens 39-38. Keith Srakocic / AP Images

Due to the win, Philadelphia holds the No. 3 spot, with the Rams just below them on the latest list.

NFL Power Rankings (Week 15)

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) New England Patriots (10-3) Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) Los Angeles Rams (9-4) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) New Orleans Saints (9-4) Carolina Panthers (9-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) Seattle Seahawks (8-5) Atlanta Falcons (8-5)

The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars each continued their pushes towards the playoffs. Blake Bortles had an 18-for-27 game against Seattle along with 268 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a win. The Carolina Panthers hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a huge matchup. Cam Newton’s Panthers won 31-24 but it was thanks more so to running back James Stewart’s 16 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. The Jags and Panthers are definitely two teams to watch as the postseason approaches, based on momentum and the contention for division titles.

The Top 1️⃣5️⃣ plays from Week 14! pic.twitter.com/JOH3x5spoh — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2017

A few teams to watch that aren’t in the top 10 now might be the Green Bay Packers, the L.A. Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three teams are right on the cusp of breaking into the NFL power rankings list above. In particular, Kansas City already holds a playoff spot if the postseason started today, while the Chargers and Green Bay are still in the hunt. With rumors that quarterback Aaron Rodgers might return this season, his presence and some more wins could help boost the Packers back into the top 10.