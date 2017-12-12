‘The Librarians’ Returns For A Magical New Season Of Action-Packed Adventures

On the previous season of The Librarians, the team battled more than one enemy that was focused on gaining control of the library so they could further their own agendas. Jacob Stone (Christian Kane), Cassandra Cillian (Lindy Booth), Ezekiel Jones (John Harlan Kim), guardian Eve Baird (Rebecca Romijn), caretaker Jenkins (John Larroquette), and head Librarian Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle), fought both the DOSA (Department of Statistical Anomalies) organization and the Egyptian God of Chaos, known as Apep.

Working together, the team was able to successfully conquer their foes, but they will face a new nemesis this season. A Vatican bishop named Monsignor Vega (John Noble) is the leader of the Heretical Order of the Shadows, a mysterious sect bent on destroying the Library. After the sect uncovers a map that reveals the location of each of the four cornerstones of the Library of Alexandria, the Librarians find themselves working with someone from Carsen’s past, and together, they must stop Vega and his order before they are able to use the stones to destroy the Library.

Although the Librarians often find themselves in difficult and dangerous situations, there are plenty of lighthearted antics and well-written, witty interactions and dialogue between the team members. Oregon Live shared an example of the team’s fun-loving chemistry when early on in Season 4 there is a scene in which Eve Baird and Carsen rehearse for an important ritual. The team is described as “a bit giddy about it,” including Jacob, who volunteers to set the mood with some pan flute music.

Surprises are just around the corner. Tune into the season premiere of #TheLibrarians on Wednesday, December 13. A post shared by The Librarians (@librarianstnt) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

The Librarians seems to effortlessly mix humor, magic, and mayhem in such a way that the storylines are fast-paced, fluid, and fun to watch. Throw in a few guest appearances, which will include Gia Carides (Big Little Lies, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and Steven Weber (Curb Your Enthusiasm, 13 Reasons Why), and the hi-jinks and shenanigans will undoubtedly ramp up even more.

Who knew saving the world could be this amusing? Catch the season premiere of #TheLibrarians Wednesday, December 13 on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/LDIFbeeFqd — The Librarians (@LibrariansTNT) December 9, 2017

Executive producer Dean Devlin recently shared on his Facebook page during the first three weeks, back-to-back episodes of The Librarians will air. Overall, fans of the show will get 12 new episodes beginning on Wednesday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.