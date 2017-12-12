Former School Staffer Caught Taking Upskirt Photos And Videos Of Students

A former staffer at a secondary school in Colorado has been accused of taking illicit, upskirt videos of at least three students.

Writers for the New York Post report that Steven Michael Jenkins, 54, was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation after the principal of Castle Rock’s Renaissance Secondary School made a complaint that Jenkins had been using his phone “inappropriately.”

According to the principal, two students had approached her and reported that they witnessed Jenkins taking photos or videos up students’ skirts between August and October of this year. Jenkins would allegedly angle his phone in such a way to then capture images on his phone.

When police arrived, they confronted Jenkins and mentioned that they were heading an investigation regarding threatening texts that had been sent to his phone by an unknown party. One of the officers then asked if he would see Jenkins’ phone to prove the validity of the texts.

Before searching, the police inquired Jenkins about any photos of students he “shouldn’t have taken.” Jenkins denied doing such a thing and reportedly told officers that he had nothing to hide. He then admitted to taking pictures of a few students, but denied any of the photos being of an inappropriate nature.

A former school staffer was witnessed taking upskirt photos of at least three students with his cell phone. Blackzheep / iStock

The investigator eventually came across thumbnails of photos that appeared to be taken at strange angles on the phone. Jenkins claimed that occasionally, his phone “went off” and that the pictures were innocent. Upon closer inspection, however, it became obvious that some of the videos and photos were inappropriate.

“Jenkins then allegedly tried to grab the phone back when the officer clicked open one of the videos,” the New York Post adds. “After being told the phone would be kept as evidence, Jenkins began detailing several videos on the phone, including some showing up their skirt and underwear.”

All in all, about 20 videos were discovered of women from under their skirts, and three of the videos were identified of students at the school. Police were able to identify two of the students immediately.

On Monday, a judge ordered Jenkins to stay at least 100 yards away from the school and to refrain from contact with any child below the age of 18. His bond was set at $5,000, according to the Denver Channel.