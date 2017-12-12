‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Wants Adam Lind To Lose Visitation Rights With Aubree After Arrests?

Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska has reportedly filed a motion to limit the time Adam Lind spends with their daughter, eight-year-old Aubree.

According to a new report, Chelsea Houska is understandably concerned about the recent allegations made against her former boyfriend and his latest arrests, and wants to ensure that their daughter is safe during their supervised visits.

On December 12, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which the Clerk of Court for Lincoln County confirmed that Chelsea Houska had filed documents to change Adam Lind’s time with Aubree on December 8. As the outlet explained, Houska wants to cut back on the time that Lind spends with their child at his parent’s home in South Dakota.

“[Chelsea Houska] wants more of a regular grandparent visitation, not a visitation like the other parent where she has to go every other weekend. Maybe just once a month,” an insider close to the Teen Mom 2 star explained.

The source went on to reveal that Adam Lind is hardly ever present during his supervised visits, which take place at his parent’s home. So, rather than continue to allow the grandparents to enjoy his court-ordered visitation, Chelsea Houska reportedly wants them to be put on a grandparents schedule to allow Aubree more time for activities and friends on the weekends.

After her controversial relationship with Adam Lind came to an end years ago, Chelsea Houska went on to marry Cole DeBoer and the couple now shares a young son, 10-month-old Watson.

As for Adam Lind, he became engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Stasia Huber, earlier this year but a short time later, they called it quits and drama ensued. Now, after spending time behind bars, Lind is facing allegations of numerous assaults on Huber and is due in court later this month.

As a result of the allegations against him, Adam Lind was arrested twice in recent weeks.

