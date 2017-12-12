‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Dec. 13: Sonny Stunned, Brady Blabs, Gabi Tempted, And A Goodbye

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 13, reveal Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will learn shocking information. It comes from Brady Black (Eric Martsolf,) which will probably irritate Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Also, Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) gives Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) a lucrative offer, while Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) says goodbye.

While talking to Brady, Paul shared that he was stunned by Will Horton‘s (Chandler Massey) kiss. Instead of keeping this information to himself, he will reveal the juicy secret to Sonny. The brothers actually get along, so it isn’t a good idea for Brady to blab his confessions all over Salem. It seems that he is just setting himself up for more tension with his family.

As fans know, Sonny desperately wants to get back together with his first husband. He wants it so badly that he shattered Paul’s heart, despite Will having no memories. However, what if Will doesn’t want Sonny? Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that the amnesiac might have more of a connection with Paul. Of course, this would be devastating for Sonny, as well as for “Wilson” fans.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny will be stunned by the news of Will and Paul’s kiss. However, it doesn’t change his mind about wanting a life with the amnesiac. However, Will doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Sonny’s, so he might end up disappointed.

She Knows reported that Eve will approach Gabi will an offer. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) already tried to rope Gabi into her company. However, this won’t stop the Kiriakis widow from giving the fashionista a sweeter deal. It will cause a war between Eve and Kate, which leaves the Latina stuck in the middle.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also confirm that Sami Brady will say goodbye to her loved ones. Emotional about leaving Salem, she will say farewell to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall,) John Black (Drake Hogestyn,) and Will Horton. Even though her goodbye hugs will air on December 13, she will actually leave town on Thursday. Despite Will not getting his memories back and Sami’s outrageous stunts, the two have made peace. Hopefully, the next time Sami comes for a visit, the two will be able to bond like mother and son.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.