‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Spoilers: New Characters, More Drama

Big Little Lies is returning to HBO for Season 2, and Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Adam Scott are all expected to be back for another round. However, this time fans will have no idea what to expect since the series is based off a stand alone novel by Liane Moriarty.

According to E! Online, there are a few Big Little Lies Season 2 spoilers to report, including some new characters entering the mix for the new batch of episodes. HBO is reportedly looking to cast some new faces for the second season of the hit series, including the role of Michael Perkins, a new teacher at Otter Bay Elementary School.

Mr. Perkins will reportedly take on the strong willed Renata, played by actress Laura Dern, when he decides to give lessons about global warming, and sends Renata’s sensitive daughter, Amabella, into a frenzy, causing her to have a panic attack. There will also be a new employee at the school who will become friends with Jane (Shailene Woodley) and the two will end up sharing secrets about their lives. It seems that Jane could spill the details of her relationship to Celeste’s husband, the late Perry, and the news could possibly spread around the school. In addition, Big Little Lies fans can also likely expect to meet Bonnie’s (Zoe Kravitz) parents in Season 2.

As many Big Little Lies book readers will remember, in the novel, Bonnie gets angry and pushes Perry from the balcony after he hits Celeste. This is a result of the fact that Bonnie grew up in a house where she watched her father act aggressively toward her mother, and seeing her parents should open that can of worms even further for the character.

The description for the new season reads, “The subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

While fans are excited about the announcement of Season 2, viewers shouldn’t expect to see the new season anytime soon. HBO execs reveal that it would be impossible to film it and have it ready for in 2018, and the network is reportedly shooting for a 2019 release date. HBO is set to have a huge 2019 season with the return of Big Little Lies and the final season of Game of Thrones both slated to air that year.