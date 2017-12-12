Kate Chastain: Nico Scholly And Brianna Adekeye’s Fling Not As Offensive As Rocky Dakota And Eddie Lucas’

On tonight’s Below Deck Season 5 reunion show, viewers will likely see Nico Scholly and Brianna Adekeye come under some questioning over their decision to have a fling on Valor despite the fact that Nico had a girlfriend back home in Chicago. Nico, who broke up with his girlfriend shortly after he and Brianna began their fling, may get some criticism over what he did to his girlfriend while Brianna may get some criticism for messing around with Nico despite knowing that he had a girlfriend. Yet viewers may also see one person come to their defense. Surprisingly, that person may be chief stew Kate Chastain.

In a recent video interview with Bravo, Kate compared Nico and Brianna to another couple from a previous season, Raquel “Rocky” Dakota and Eddie Lucas. On Season 3, Rocky and Eddie, who had a girlfriend back home, had sex with one another while on the yacht more than once. This fact didn’t come to light until the season finale episode, when Eddie, after previously repeatedly denying Rocky’s claims that they were intimate, finally admitted to the other crew members that he cheated on his girlfriend.

In her interview, Kate pointed out that unlike Rocky and Eddie, Nico and Brianna didn’t hide their relationship from the other crew members.

“The reason personally that I found Eddie and Rocky a little more offensive was not necessarily that Eddie had a girlfriend, it was that they kept it a secret from the crew the entire time. Bri and Nico are not keeping it a secret. You know, they’re saying, ‘This is our choice. This is what we’re doing.'”

Kate Chastain also gave her opinion that Nico Scholly and Brianna Adekeye didn’t hook up as much as Eddie Lucas and Raquel “Rocky” Dakota did.

“I don’t think that Nico and Bri, um, had as much time below deck as Ed and Rocky did. I think it was more flirty and convenient but I don’t think that it got as, um, intimate. I would just say that Bri and Nico, uh, you know, did a strong cuddle, an aggressive cuddle, a R-rated cuddle.”

On the Below Deck Season 3 reunion show, Rocky dropped the bombshell claim that she and Eddie had sex two more times after filming for the season ended. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rocky, as the reunion show aired, released recent text messages purportedly from Eddie in which he expressed an interest in getting together with her again despite still being with his girlfriend.

On the Below Deck Season 5 season finale episode, Nico broke things off with Brianna and said that he was going to make things right with his girlfriend. As the Inquisitr reported, Nico said during a video interview with Bravo right before the premiere of Season 5 that he and his girlfriend were together and actually recently moved in together. Brianna, meanwhile, said in a podcast interview that she was with Nico just to pass the time and that she probably wouldn’t have done it if they weren’t working on a yacht together.

Did Nico Scholly and Brianna Adekeye really end all communication after their work on Valor ended or did they continue on like Raquel “Rocky” Dakota and Eddie Lucas? Judging by the fact that Brianna and Nico sat next to one another, on the same couch as Kate Chastain, for the Below Deck Season 5 reunion show filming, it seems that whatever really happened between them, they’re at least civil to one another today.