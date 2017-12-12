‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Valerie Urges Lani Not Give Up On JJ, But His Destiny Might Be With Gabi?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will get some more screen time. She is concerned about Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Knowing she has a broken heart, she urges Lani not to give up on JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). However, this is easier said than done.

JJ and Lani broke up shortly after Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) shooting. This was a relief to Abe, who doesn’t want his loved ones anywhere near the disgraced detective. Lani still cares deeply for him, though. Despite her love for the man, she is keeping her distance. However, someone else has been focusing on JJ. That individual is his former flame, Gabi.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Buzzworthy Radiocast tease that Valerie will push Lani not to give up on JJ. However, she is in a tough position. The man she loves was the same person who shot her little brother and put him in a coma. She knows JJ didn’t mean to hurt Theo, but her father’s rage isn’t making things any easier for her.

Despite Lani still loving him, it seems that his future might be with someone else. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest Gabi is around when JJ attempts suicide. Camila Banus revealed during an Instagram live chat that her scene during JJ’s suicide attempt was being submitted for the Emmy awards. However, it is unclear if she stops him, finds his body and saves him, or reacts to the news afterward.

There are clues that JJ and Gabi might end up back together. The Latina has been fighting with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) over the shooting. She ends up criticizing him, and it is clear the two do not see eye-to-eye on this matter. Furthermore, Gabi has been visiting JJ and bringing him meals. She is spending time talking to him and trying to make sure he is okay.

However, the detective is not doing well and is only getting worse. Not sleeping and obsessed with the events of that fateful night, it is driving him insane. Things will get so bad that he will try to take his own life. Some fans believe that the person that saves JJ is Gabi Hernandez. This is making some predict that she will be a big part of his future.

