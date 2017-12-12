Miley Cyrus Talks About What Life Is Like Now That She Is Sober And Has Given Up Weed

In the past, Miley Cyrus has been very vocal about her use of marijuana and in a new interview, the singer is being just as open and honest about what life is like now that she has given up weed and gone sober. While the singer has never shied away from talking about her personal life and struggles, it seems that now that she has given up some of her vices, things have changed for Cyrus.

During a recent interview with NME, Miley Cyrus shared that she not only gave up alcohol, but also stopped smoking weed about 10 weeks ago. The singer explained that while giving these things up has been very weird for her, it has also been quite rewarding as well.

Miley Cyrus even pointed out how her eyes have changed and cleared up, with her eyes being “clear and open” and “white.” She said that now she can “see and all that.”

Over the years, people have reached out to Miley Cyrus in order to offer her help, and according to the singer many have asked her if she needed anything or if she was interested in attending meetings with them. However, her response has been that if she wants to do something, then she will get it done. Cyrus said that no matter what she wants in life she knows she can do it and according to her, “anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything.”

Get ready for the #TeamMiley performance tonight on @nbcthevoice ! #ManIFeelLikeAWoman A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

For some people stopping weed and alcohol may be a challenge, but for Miley Cyrus it seems to be a lot easier because it is something that she wants. The singer said that it is easy for her now because she made the decision to no longer smoke weed and therefore she simply quit.

Miley Cyrus said that she has always been someone with a lot of energy, who also can get very obsessive about things. While she feels like her obsessiveness is something that she needs to work on, she also believes that it is what helps her because it allows her to get things done, and make sure it turns out exactly how she wants it to. While the singer has what some might consider to be a rather outrageous past, Miley Cyrus said that no matter what happens she “still really want[s] to be an entertainer and show up in my own way.”