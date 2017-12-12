These Airlines Are Offering Free Early Boarding If You Wear An Ugly Christmas Sweater On Your Flight

Waiting in line to board your plane is never fun, but you may be able to skip the line if you arrive at the airport in an ugly Christmas sweater. Three airlines are offering a great holiday perk — free early boarding — for passengers who head to the gate in a tacky holiday sweater on a holiday many people may be unaware of — National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day.

The holiday is observed on December 15 and celebrates ugly holiday sweaters that many people wear to Christmas parties and other holiday events. If you don’t have a party to attend but have travel plans, you can put your sweater to good use on Friday.

According to Penny Hoarder, travelers who have a flight booked on Virgin America, Alaska Airlines, or Horizon Air on December 15 will get an extra-special perk if they show up at the gate wearing an ugly Christmas sweater — free priority boarding.

The holiday offer is one-day freebie and, to add to the fun, all three airlines will be playing holiday music when passengers board the plane. Sounds like a Christmas party with hundreds of strangers — what a fantastic way to make traveling a little less stressful, especially if you can get settled in your seat a little faster.

There’s a good chance you won’t be the only person wearing a holiday sweater to the airport on Friday, December 15. Virgin America, Alaska Airlines, or Horizon Air are spreading the word on social media and encouraging travelers to share their National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day photos online.

Alaska Airlines suggesting guests tag their photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook using the hashtags #UglySweaterDay and #MostWestCoast.

In a press release from Alaska Airlines, Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising, stated, “This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet.”

Travel and Leisure reports that more than 100 million Americans will travel during the holiday season with at least 51 million passengers expected to travel on U.S.-based airlines between December 15 (National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day) and January 4.