‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Jack’s Death Will Be Revealed In The Next 8 Episodes

This Is Us is finally going to answer the biggest question of the series, How did Jack Pearson die? The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, has confirmed that viewers will finally see how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies in the second half of the current season.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Pop Culture, This Is Us is going to reveal the biggest mystery of the show, and reveal to viewers what led to Jack Pearson’s death. Fans of the series have been in shock ever since they learned the character was dead in the present day back in the second episode of Season 1. Since that time, viewers have been trying to figure out what caused Jack’s death, and there have been a ton of theories floating around online.

This Is Us fans have theorized that Jack died in a drunk driving car accident, a plane crash, a house fire, that he was murdered, or that he may have even killed himself. However, it seems that nobody really knows how the beloved character’s life ends. When the show returns for its mid-season premiere in 2018, fans will be left with eight episodes to unravel the mystery of Jack’s death, and Fogelman promises a “heartbreaking surprise” is in order for viewers.

The This Is Us creator promises watchers of the show that the big death reveal will be a huge moment, and that it will have been worth the wait to find out how Jack meets his end. Actor Milo Ventimiglia recently revealed that he’s very “excited” for fans to finally find out how Jack died, and to understand that certain chapter of the show will be closed following the big reveal.

Meanwhile, Dan Fogelman also revealed that the adult version of the Pearson kids will be what drives This Is Us going forward after Jack’s death is revealed. While Jack’s life and death will still be explored in the background of the show, it will no longer be the driving force behind the series.

This Is Us is scheduled to return to television for the mid-season premiere on Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. on NBC.