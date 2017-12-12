‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker’s Return Date Announced, New Lead In Deimos Kiriakis’ Murder

Days of Our Lives spoilers hinted Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) would come back to Salem for Christmas. Finally, a return date has been announced. It was also teased that around the same time as Nicole and Holly’s visit, there would be an update in the Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder case. How will this affect Nicole, and how will Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) react to the news?

Fans were not sure if the rumors regarding Nicole’s return to Salem were true. According to Soap Opera News, it is true, and she will show up on December 24.

When she left town, it was because Brady threatened to expose her as Deimos’ killer. If she ever came back, he would take the amulet and her recorded confession to the police. Terrified of losing baby Holly, Nicole agreed to his demands.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggested the writers were working to resolve that issue. When Brady framed Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) for the crime, it meant he couldn’t use the amulet to do the same thing to Nicole. However, there is still the issue of the confession recorded on his cell phone. It seems there might be a way to get rid of that, as well.

It is teased that Eve will overhear Brady arguing with his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Fans are speculating that she finds out about the confession. Some believe that Eve might tamper or delete the recorded confession, allowing Arianne Zucker’s character to return. However, she doesn’t do this for Nicole’s sake. She just wants to get revenge and make Brady’s life miserable.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is looking into Deimos’ murder. Police don’t like cold cases, and unless they get new information, this one won’t lead to an arrest. Even though Nicole remembered killing Deimos, some think they were false Halo memories. The big reveal also seemed to lack excitement and didn’t really have any shock value. This was quite different from the rest of the storyline.

This led some fans to believe that Nicole didn’t kill Deimos; someone else is responsible for the crime. With Eli getting a new lead and making headway with the case, there will be a new suspect. When this happens, there will be absolutely nothing preventing Nicole Walker from coming back to Salem. Unfortunately, she is only returning for a brief Christmas visit. However, it does open up the door for Arianne Zucker to come back in the future.

