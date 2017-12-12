Trump Trying To ‘Slut-Shame’ Kirsten Gillibrand In Tweet Claims Elizabeth Warren

Donald Trump has been known to raise a few eyebrows with a tweet or two in the past, but his Tuesday morning tweet aimed at Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has started an online frenzy of backlash. Trump attacked Gillibrand and claimed she would do just about anything for money.

According to the Washington Post, this tweet caused “swift and immediate backlash.” This backlash included Elizabeth Warren who was quick to bite back at Trump once reading the tweet that has not only raised eyebrows but dropped jaws today.

This tweet comes at a time when Trump is already in the middle of another negative publicity storm after three women recently came out with their “renewed allegations” of sexual harassment by Trump. This is also at a time when many powerful men have been fired or have stepped down from their careers after being accused of sexual misbehavior.

The morning storm started with Donald Trump sending out a tweet aimed at Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. This was followed by a flood of tweets from the masses, including some notable names. One tweet that bit back came from Gillibrand herself. Trump’s tweet is seen below.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Jacquelyn Martin / AP Images

Gillibrand shot right back at Trump in less than an hour’s time. She tweeted:

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

A few hours later Elizabeth Warren, who is far from a Trump supporter, tweeted out a message aimed at the President. She accused Trump of trying to “slut shame” Gillibrand. Warren’s tweet is seen below.

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

Trump’s Tuesday morning tweet did spark up quite the Twitter storm with many people weighing in on Trump’s mindset when he actually constructed that tweet. Gillibrand saw Trump’s tweet land on her phone while in the middle of Bible study on Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington Post, an aide to Gillibrand said that the Senator’s phone was “immediately filled with supportive and befuddled messages,” from people who were wondering just what Trump was thinking. Politico reports that “Trump escalates his fight with Democratic critic Gillibrand” with the tweet he sent out this morning. The two have been at odds before, but it is not too clear as to why Trump tweeted what he did about Gillibrand this morning.

Gretchen Carlson, the face over at Fox & Friends for years before resigning after starting a lawsuit against Roger Ailes, also tweeted about Trump’s words on the Senator. It sounded as if Carlson wasn’t quite sure what Trump meant when saying Gillibrand would do anything for money. Carlson wrote, “What do u mean @SenGillibrand would ‘do anything’ for campaign contributions? By the way, she isn’t a lightweight.”

A former member of Hillary Clinton’s camp was also heard from, with Brian Fallon, who was a spokesperson for Hillary during her 2016 campaign. He called Trump’s tweet “disgusting.”

This is a disgusting tweet. Also, it will make the Gillibrand folks ecstatic.https://t.co/nRdaEcQ9ov — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) December 12, 2017

“Demeaning to women” was also a phrase seen in Twitter comments today. This is a tweet that many people appear to think went too far, evident by the posts on Twitter.