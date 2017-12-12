Stassi Schroeder Explains Why She And The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Were So Upset About Jax Taylor’s Cheating

Stassi Schroeder, along with the majority of Vanderpump Rules viewers, wasn’t surprised to hear that Jax Taylor had cheated on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

During a recent appearance in New York City over the weekend, Stassi Schroeder opened up about Taylor’s recent affair with Faith Stowers and revealed why she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are so upset about his infidelity.

“Brittany is such a wonderful person,” Stassi Schroeder admitted to Entertainment Tonight on December 11. “I feel like… there are a lot of girls where we can handle it, but she’s such a kind, innocent woman that it made us all really sad and angry.”

Jax Taylor denied cheating on Brittany Cartwright last week, but this week, during the second episode of the season, he confirmed the rumor was true.

Stassi Schroeder’s latest comments come after she was filmed talking to Lisa Vanderpump about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. As fans may have seen, Vanderpump asked Schroeder why Cartwright was still with Taylor and in response, Schroeder said he had manipulated his way back into her life.

Stassi Schroeder would know how Jax Taylor operates after cheating. After all, he cheated on her a number of times and attempted to keep his infidelity under wraps for some time.

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder kept their distance from one another for years after his affair but ultimately, during a trip to New Orleans last summer, Taylor apologized to Schroeder during a tearful conversation with his girlfriend. Since then, Taylor and Schroeder appear to have had a civil relationship with one another, and Schroeder is also close to Cartwright.

Over the summer, Schroeder and Cartwright traveled to Mexico with their co-stars and enjoyed spending time with one another. They then met up in Los Angeles, where Cartwright appeared on an episode of Schroeder’s podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi.

