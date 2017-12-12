‘Fuller House’ Spoilers: New Trailer Reveals Major Plots For Season 3B

Fuller House is returning for the second half of Season 3 in late December, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the new batch of episodes. Netflix has officially dropped the first trailer for Season 3B, and it looks like the Fuller/Gibbler/Tanner families are going to be going through some major changes.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Pop Culture, the new Fuller House trailer is full of spoilers. As many fans of the Netflix original series will remember, Season 3A ended with a huge cliffhanger. The gang were on the way to Japan for Steve and CJ’s wedding and there were many balls left up in the air. Matt revealed to Stephanie that he planned to propose to DJ, Stephanie and Jimmy decided to have a baby together, and Steve heard DJ say that she wanted to pick him over Matt to date when they were involved in their love triangle. Now, things are about to get really interesting.

The Fuller House trailer reveals that Steve and CJ will be gearing up for their big wedding in Japan, and the whole gang will be there to witness it. The group will tackle Tokyo Tanner style, but there will be some big surprises in store. Steve will be torn between CJ and DJ yet again after hearing DJ’s confession. Will he go through with the wedding? Meanwhile, Matt will get down on one knee and propose to DJ, who could be engaged before returning home to the United States.

East coast! Tune in now to @thetalkcbs. Jodie, Andrea, and I are chatting about @fullerhouse Season 3B! #FullerHouse #Dec22 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:58am PST

However, one of the biggest spoilers that the Fuller House trailer reveals is that Kimmy will seemingly be Stephanie and Jimmy’s surrogate. In a previous episode, it was revealed that Stephanie had some viable eggs left, and that there was a chance that she could have a baby via a surrogate. Now that she and Jimmy have decided that he will be the father of the baby, all they need is a woman to carry the child. Cue Kimmy Gibbler. Kimmy is not only willingly to help her friend Stephanie and her brother Jimmy, but seeing her give the gift of a child to Stephanie is sure to be one of the biggest moments in the show’s history.

Fuller House returns to Netflix for new episodes on Dec. 22.