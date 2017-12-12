Khloe Kardashian is reportedly giving birth in February next year, just around the same time her sister Kylie Jenner is. With just a couple of months away, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is said to be making plans for where she wants to give birth.

Kardashian currently has two residences at the moment: Los Angeles and Cleveland, Ohio. Kardashian is happy dating and expecting a child with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Although the 33-year-old star has been spending most of the year in Cleveland, a source told People that she wants to give birth in Los Angeles where she can stay as close as possible to her mom and sisters.

The insider also said that Kardashian wants to be with her family for Christmas. However, if such is the case, she will be spending the holidays away from her baby daddy since Thompson has a game on December 25. To compensate for their time apart, the couple has decided to spend New Year’s together.

Khloe Kardashian has stayed mum about the rumored pregnancy ever since news came out in October. Unlike her little sister Kylie, who has stayed out of the spotlight for most of the year, Khloe still posts regular updates on Instagram and makes appearances at gatherings, such as Kim Kardashian’s baby shower, making fans wonder if she’s truly pregnant or not.

Meanwhile, Khloe is reportedly preparing for her own baby shower, which will be similar to Kylie’s rumored low-key baby shower last month.

Although the sex of Khloe’s baby hasn’t been revealed yet, the Kocktails With Khloe host reportedly wants a baby girl. A source explained that Thompson is a “total momma’s boy” who grew up with “all boys in his family.” Because of this upbringing, and the fact that Thompson already has a son with ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, Khloe believes having a daughter would be an amazing new experience for the athlete.

Khloe Kardashian may or may not continue the family tradition of having names start with a “K”. However, if they are going to have a baby girl, the couple is reportedly decided on naming her Andrea, after Thompson’s mother.