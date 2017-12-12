‘Vanderpump Rules’: Faith Stowers Slams Brittany Cartwright On Instagram For ‘Racist Remarks’

Faith Stowers spoke out on Instagram after news of her affair with Jax Taylor was confirmed and quickly revealed some shocking allegations against Brittany Cartwright.

On December 11, as the second episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 aired on Bravo, Faith Stowers accused Brittany Cartwright of attacking her about her ethnic features, including the texture of her hair.

“I get she’s mad but why they always get racist when they are angry?” Faith Stowers asked her fans and followers.

Faith Stowers then slammed Brittany Cartwright for making “racist remarks” to her after learning about her affair with Jax Taylor.

According to Faith Stowers, Brittany Cartwright is well-aware of her boyfriend’s cheating habits, and when she was seen crying on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Stowers noted her emotions as “crocodile tears.” She even said that Cartwright has no right to continue to get upset about her boyfriend’s cheating because she continues to stay with him.

“This is a front,” Faith Stowers said of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship.

While Faith Stowers didn’t specify the extent of Jax Taylor’s behavior, she suggested that his cheating was an ongoing problem, which wouldn’t be too much of a surprise. After all, Taylor has admitted to cheating in the past and infamously slept with Kristen Doute, the best friend of his former girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, years ago.

Although Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright, Cartwright ultimately chose to forgive him for his mistake, and they appear to be happy together at the moment. In fact, they are currently enjoying a trip to New York City, where they recently visited Madison Square Garden for a sporting event.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright starred in their own spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, over the summer, but so far, a second season of the series — which was based out of Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky — has not yet been announced.

