‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tyler Christopher And Louise Sorel’s Airdates Revealed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed Tyler Christopher and Louise Sorel were cast in the NBC soap opera. While it is already known that Sorel will reprise the role of Vivian Alamain, Christopher’s part has been kept a secret. In fact, very little information about the two characters has been released. An airdate for them both has finally been announced.

It was teased to expect Vivian and her mysterious companion sometime around the new year. It seems that they will both make their grand entrance just a bit before New Year’s Day. According to Soap Opera News, they will both make their first on-screen appearance on December 29.

While Tyler Christopher’s character details are still under wraps, Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that he is playing a man named Stefan. Fans couldn’t help but wonder if he was somehow related to Stefano DiMera. The character was formerly portrayed by the late Joseph Mascolo. Of course, Stefan could just be a code name, but he does have similar features of the DiMera men.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, head writer Ron Carlivati teased Days Of Our Lives spoilers regarding Christopher’s character. While he wouldn’t share any specific details, he did say that he created the character just for the General Hospital alum. The head writer explained that for this particular character, a seasoned veteran actor was needed.

Tyler also spoke about his mystery role, teasing that Stefan has a good sense of humor. He also explained that it is a great storyline.

As for Vivian Alamain, Louise Sorel recently discussed her return to the soap opera. She explained that it is part of a huge storyline and is surprised it hasn’t been leaked yet. However, she refused to dish out any clues because even a small hint would give away too much.

During the Days Of Days event, Susan Seaforth Hayes, who plays Julie, teased a few details. The actress explained that Vivian Alamain is coming back to Salem. She also said the woman is returning with a vengeance. Many fans believe she will target many Salemites, including her long-time enemy, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow).

While Louise Sorel is only returning for a short time, expect Tyler Christopher to be sticking around for awhile.

Closing out my first month in Salem! Great start to a great story. #daysofourlives #dool A post shared by Tyler Christopher (@tylerchristopher2929) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.