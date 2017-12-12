‘The Last Jedi’ Spoilers: ‘Burning Questions’ Are Answered, Including How Princess Leia Dies

Longtime Star Wars fans already knew that the eighth installment of the so-called “Skywalker Saga” would feature the farewell performance of Carrie Fisher, better known as Princess Leia, so the fact that Leia dies can’t exactly be filed under The Last Jedi spoilers. Indeed, when Fisher died last year, Lucasfilm released a statement saying that her character wouldn’t be returning to the franchise after The Last Jedi, either in live or CGI format.

So, since her demise isn’t exactly a spoiler, what are some of the other The Last Jedi spoilers fans should be aware of?

The Last Jedi Spoilers: How the franchise says goodbye to Princess Leia

Vanity Fair was the first to report that the film paid tribute to Carrie Fisher — the film even has an “in memoriam” end screen. But one of the biggest The Last Jedi spoilers has to do with who, precisely, takes over from now-General Organa to lead The Resistance: Vice Admiral Holdo, played by Laura Dern. There was some speculation about whether Dern’s character was a member of The Resistance — and, in fact, many fans believed that Holdo was a member of the First Order — but Dern, and the film, confirmed that Holdo was one of the good guys.

The Last Jedi Spoilers: Is Rey a Kenobi or a Skywalker?

Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, has been the focus of this newest trilogy since we first saw her as a scavenger on Jakku. However, according to USA Today, one of the biggest questions that fans have had about the newest potential Jedi recruit involves her lineage. While many people believe that she’s a Skywalker — since this is the so-called “Skywalker Saga,” after all — there are more than a few who believe that she’s a Kenobi (and, specifically, that she’s the granddaughter of the famed Jedi master (first brought to life on the big screen by the late Sir Alec Guinness, and introduced to a new generation of fans by Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor). This installment of the film reveals Rey’s lineage for absolute certainty.

You can find out which The Last Jedi spoilers are for real, and which are red herrings, when the film opens up in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 15th.