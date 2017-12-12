‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Will Use Tripp To Ruin Claire’s Relationship With Theo

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady will stop at nothing to make sure she gets revenge on her niece, Claire Brady. Ciara, who only recently returned to Salem, has vowed to get back at Claire for mistreating Theo, and has even blamed her for Theo’s tragic shooting.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ciara is going to sink low to make sure she ruins Claire’s relationship with Theo. In upcoming episodes of Days of our Lives, Ciara will eventually find out that Claire’s friend and roommate, Tripp Dalton, has feelings for her. When Ciara learns that Tripp is in love with Claire, she will likely use the information to her advantage. When Theo wakes up from his coma it seems that Ciara will have a lot to tell him about Claire’s relationship with Tripp.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Tripp has been a source of strength for Claire in the days after Theo’s shooting. Tripp has been there for Claire and has been a shoulder to cry on during the difficult time. The two have grown very close over the past few months. They currently work together, live together, and have bonded. Tripp has made no secret that he has feelings for Claire, but has always respected her relationship with Theo Carver, especially now that Theo is fighting for his life. However, it seems Ciara will have something to say about Tripp’s feelings towards Claire.

When Theo is finally awake it could be that Ciara will spill all the details about Claire and Tripp’s emotional bond to him. Although the last thing Theo will need is to get upset about what his girlfriend has been doing while he was in the hospital, it seems that DOOL viewers will see Ciara selfishly start some drama anyway.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara’s wrath isn’t just directed at Claire. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ciara will also overhear her mother’s fiance, Rafe, talking to Sami Brady about their recent one night stand. Ciara will likely use that information in a way that benefits her as well, as Rafe will not want Hope to know that he went running to Sami’s bed after their big fight. It seems that Ciara will have her hand in a lot upcoming drama in Salem, and fans are a bit torn about the young character’s new attitude.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.