Jax Taylor Slams Faith Stowers For Sleeping With Him For Camera Time On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor and Faith Stowers had no real emotional connection when they slept together earlier this year.

After admitting to sleeping with Faith Stowers during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax Taylor spoke to Us Weekly magazine about their relationship, admitting that cheating with Stowers had nothing to do with Stowers.

“It was a situation that I was in. It had nothing to do with that person. She was there for camera time and I’m not even going to entertain her,” Jax Taylor said.

Jax Taylor claimed that while he did sleep with Faith Stowers, he didn’t do so because he liked her. Instead, he was dealing with something in his relationship with Brittany Cartwright that led him to cheat.

As for Faith Stowers, she was reportedly only out for camera time, and as fans may recall, it may not have been the first time she slept with someone to further her reality television career. In fact, just a couple of seasons ago, Stowers seemingly hooked up with Lisa Vanderpump’s son, Max, during a group vacation.

Although Jax Taylor and others have accused Faith Stowers of sleeping with him to increase her role on Vanderpump Rules, Stowers recently took to Instagram to deny any such thing, claiming she actually left the show to pursue bigger projects.

“All they do is fight, f**k, and drink. I’m over it. I’m on a whole other network now,” she revealed.

Jax Taylor was accused of cheating on Brittany Cartwright during the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules. At the time, Faith Stowers revealed their affair to James Kennedy, and word quickly got out about their fling.

While Jax Taylor has admitted to sleeping with his co-star behind his girlfriend’s back, he and Brittany Cartwright were able to work through things and are currently living together in West Hollywood, California. As for why Cartwright excused her boyfriend’s cheating, that has yet to be revealed.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were together for two years at the time of the affair and had recently filmed the first season of their reality show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

