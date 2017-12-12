Kate Middleton And Prince William Receive Same Honor As Queen, Prince Charles And Camilla Have Not

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the most beloved royal couple of the day, despite reports swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now presenting stiff competition for the title. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, being third in line for the monarchy, are also the favorites to take the throne ahead of Prince William’s father, Prince Charles and his unpopular wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Polls have been taken, as Express U.K. reminds, and the results are in that indicate the British people would prefer Prince Charles to be skipped over as heir so that the younger and more-adored pair can rule. Yet, it seems that tradition will likely stand and Prince Charles will receive his birthright.

It’s clear that Kate and William have won over the people, much like Princess Diana had, by working constantly for fantastic causes. The couple has focused their efforts on eradicating the stigma often attached to mental health issues. Because of the duke and duchess’ efforts in this regard, the couple has been awarded with an honor that Queen Elizabeth II received back in 2002.

Hello! relays that “[t]he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were presented with a Gold Blue Peter badge during a visit to the BBC studios last week, for their campaign work on mental health and mental health issues affecting children. ”

Kensington Palace then shared the pre-recorded appearance that Kate and William made, during which the royals received this honor.

The pair were very appreciative of the badge, yet Prince William admitted that there is “still… a long way to go yet but we are getting there. A shift is happening and we will hopefully crack a problem that should have been cracked a long time ago.”

What an honour! The Duke and Duchess are awarded a Gold Blue Peter Badge for their work in children’s mental health. Thank you so much #BluePeter pic.twitter.com/CEDARbGKnM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

As the publication reminds, Queen Elizabeth II received the badge, which is a brooch that is gold-plated and is in the shape of a ship, on the year of the Golden Jubilee, and received the honor for her own exceptional success and achievements over her years as the longest-reigning British monarch. Other recipients of the award have included J.K. Rowling and Roald Dahl.

Kate Middleton was very appreciative of the award and the honor, stating “It’s hugely special. Mental health has been a learning process for us too… We want to get everyone talking about it so it hasn’t got that stigma it’s had.”

The clip of the Duke and Duchess was recorded last week when the pair visited Manchester. Despite Kate being pregnant with the couple’s third child, the duchess is continuing to make royal appearances and will reportedly do so right up until the expectancy date of the little one, which is said to be in April.