‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: James Reynolds On Controversial Shooting Story, Abe And JJ’s Relationship

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased Abe Carver would have a controversial storyline. Recently, James Reynolds opened up about taking an issue from the headlines and playing it on screen. He also explained Abe’s reaction, as well as the complicated relationship between Abe and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Police shootings are all over the news, especially when it involves a white law enforcement officer and an African-American victim. This is what happened on the NBC soap opera. Adding in a complex twist, JJ and Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) know each other well. Not only is he the younger brother of JJ’s ex-girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers,) but is the youngest child of the mayor. Adding in even more complications is that Abe has known JJ since he was a baby.

According to SoapHub, James Reynolds discussed the Days Of Our Lives storyline. The actor explained why he is pleased that the soap opera is tackling such a controversial subject.

“The idea that we were actually addressing something that is happening in our society now, that affects us as a whole, is something that I was so happy to see us do. It’s very interesting, very timely, and very important.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed the Salemites would take different sides on the issue. Was it just a mistake on JJ’s part, or did he cross the line when shooting Theo? Is the young man at fault for running from the police? Reynolds admitted that it is complicated, but pondered one question that a lot of people aren’t asking. Was it really necessary for JJ to fire that gun when there were so many different ways that the situation could have been dealt with?

The actor also revealed that he is excited a lot of different characters are being woven into the storyline. This includes Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering,) Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso,) Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves,) the DiMera family, and more. He also spoke about how Abe was there for JJ when Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) died. In a cruel twist of fate, now JJ could be responsible for Abe losing his son.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal this storyline is not closed to being finished. In the next few weeks, JJ will attempt suicide, and it is hinted that Theo wakes up from his coma. Plus, there is the fact that Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) is the reason Theo was at the docks that night — a piece of information that she is desperately trying to keep hidden. However, it won’t stay secret for long.

Strike a pose. #DAYS ⠀ ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:24pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.