Why Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Cheat On Brittany Cartwright? He Explains

Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers prior to the start of filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and according to him, he did so out of his own tendencies to self-sabotage.

Following a shocking couple of episodes which featured Jax Taylor denying cheating on his girlfriend before ultimately admitting to doing so, the longtime reality star and SUR Lounge bartender spoke to Us Weekly magazine about his heartbreaking mistake.

“I wasn’t thinking. It was one of my usual mess-ups. I really really really regret what I did,” Jax Taylor explained on December 11.

According to Jax Taylor, he made a huge mistake and he and Brittany Cartwright are doing their best to working things out months later. In fact, despite the shocking affair, Taylor said that he and Cartwright are actually in a good place currently.

As for why he cheated in the first place, Jax Taylor said that he frequently tends to sabotage things that are going well. He’s also been known to try and get out of his relationships and even though he didn’t want to lose Brittany Cartwright, he allowed history to repeat itself. As fans of the series will recall, Taylor cheated on his former girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, as well, and even slept with her best friend.

Jax Taylor went on to say that he was capable of being monogamous and revealed he was going to therapy in hopes of bettering himself and working through his issues.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been back together for several months after the cheating scandal, as fans have seen online, but according to Taylor, he hasn’t stopped working on his relationship and himself. As for Cartwright, she seems to be doing some traveling after the scandal and recently visited her hometown in Kentucky for the holidays.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for two and a half years and share two dogs.

