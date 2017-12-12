‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Responds To Javi Marroquin Pregnancy Rumors In A Shocking Way

Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus may be planning to expand their families and have a baby together. The couple, who went public with their romance earlier this year, have been flaunting their relationship all over social media, and fans are speculating that the pair could welcome a baby in the very near future.

According to a December 11 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Javi Marroquin has been deployed with the Air Force yet again. Marroquin took to his Twitter account to reveal his thoughts on the deployment, stating he feels like he just came back from deployment but that he knows things “will be different” this time around, to which Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus responded, “Sure will.”

As many Teen Mom 2 viewers know, the last time Javi Marroquin was deployed, he and his then-wife, Kailyn Lowry, were on the rocks. They decided to divorce, and when he returned home, Javi had revealed that Kail had cheated on him while he was away. This time around, Javi and Kailyn are divorced, and he’s dating her MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus. After his Twitter comments about being deployed, one fan commented that she believed Briana is pregnant with Javi’s baby. However, DeJesus debunked that rumor by responding “not yet.”

It seems that Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are getting very serious in their relationship, and her most recent comments about “not yet” being pregnant have Teen Mom 2 fans wondering if they’ve been discussing getting married and having a family together. Meanwhile, other fans believe that everything Briana posts online about Javi is in the hope of getting under Kailyn Lowry’s skin. The two women have been at each other’s throats for weeks and using social media to post snarky comments about one another.

Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Currently, Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with Javi Marroquin is not on good terms. The two haven’t been getting along, and Javi recently revealed that his relationship/friendship with Kail is “dead” to him and that the only thing keeping it alive is the fact that they share a son, Lincoln, together.

It should be interesting to see how Javi Marroquin’s deployment plays out for Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, which will begin airing on MTV in 2018. Viewers may also see if Briana and Javi have been talking about having a baby together in upcoming episodes.