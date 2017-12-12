‘Project Runway All Stars’ Start Date Announced: Harvey Weinstein’s Ex, Georgina Chapman, Featured In Promo

Project Runway All Stars Season 6 is returning on January 4. Who is returning and will Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, be back? Yes, in addition to 16 previous Project Runway designers, the Marchesa designer is back and even featured in the promo video, and her presence already seems to stir up some controversy.

The new year promises to start out fashion forward, with Project Runway All Stars returning to Lifetime on January 4. This season has a new twist of rookies competing against veterans. Eight former All Stars will be competing against eight Project Runway designers who have never competed on All Stars.

The designers competing on Project Runway All Stars Season 6 are:

Carlos Casanova (Season 8, All Stars Season 2)

Helen Castillo (Season 12, All Stars Season 4)

Fabio Costa (Season 10, All Stars Season 4)

Candace Cuoco (Season 14)

Kelly Dempsey (Season 14)

Melissa Fleis (Season 10, All Stars Season 3)

Charkita “Char” Glover (Season 13)

Kimberly Goldson (Season 9)

Stanley Hudson (Season 11)

Merline Labissiere (Season 14)

Ken Laurence (Season 13, All Stars Season 5)

Joshua McKinley (Season 9, All Stars Season 2)

Edmond Newton (Season 14)

Ari South (Season 8, All Stars Season 3)

Amanda Valentine (Seasons 11 and 13)

Anthony Williams (Season 7, All Stars Season 1)

Unlike previous seasons of Project Runway All Stars, the designers that returning this season are all from the Lifetime era. There are no former Bravo designers returning.

Issac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex are back as judges, along with Alyssa Milano as host and judge. Marie Claire editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider is the new designer mentor.

Guest judges include some returning judges, as well as familiar faces. RuPaul is going to guest judge, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Karolina Kurkova, who are all guest judging for the first time. In addition, Project Runway‘s regular judges, Nina Garcia and Zac Posen, will each be judging, as well as Project Runway Junior‘s Kelly Osbourne.

Harvey Weinstein's ex Georgina Chapman is featured in the new preview for Project Runway All Stars: https://t.co/jrLFahcXJF — InStyle (@InStyle) December 11, 2017

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the show filmed during the late summer, wrapping up before the Weinstein sexual harassment scandal was revealed.

Back in October, during the height of the Weinstein sexual harassment revelations, Lifetime confirmed that Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman would be returning to the show.

The focus continues to remain on Georgina Chapman, the beautiful and elegant co-founder of luxury label Marchesa. Chapman married Harvey Weinstein in December 2007.

Besides the numerous sexual misconduct allegations, there were also accusations that Harvey Weinstein pressured actresses to wear Marchesa gowns.

Until recently, Marchesa has dressed everyone from Blake Lively to Kate Middleton. Now, Chapman, along with Marchesa co-founder Keren Craig, is fighting to keep the company.

According to E News, Alyssa Milano spoke to Megyn Kelly about Project Runway All Stars returning and her friend and fellow judge, Georgina Chapman, explaining that Weinstein’s ex is going through some “dark days.”

“Georgina is doing very well. She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation. She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad. This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”‘

These comments were not received well by others. According to Entertainment Weekly, Alyssa received backlash from her Charmed co-star, Rose McGowan, who has been vocal about her own horrific experience with Harvey Weinstein. Clearly, McGowan does not appreciate Milano’s defense of Chapman.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one-People.”

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Will other celebrities or Project Runway fans boycott the show because Georgina Chapman is still on the show? There does not appear to be any backlash over the Marchesa designer participating in the Lifetime show. Whether she will return to All Stars Season 7 is yet to be determined. It will most likely be filmed in 2019.

Lifetime is certainly not hiding Georgina Chapman away. The preview for Project Runway All Stars Season 6 shows some fun banter between designers Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina.

Georgina, whose philosophy around her Marchesa brand is all about being unabashedly feminine, pretty and frilly, is shown protesting to Mizrahi.

“You can’t say something is too pretty.”

Issac slyly turns it around and focuses on the beautiful Marchesa designer, garnering laughs from all.

“You’re too pretty, OK?”