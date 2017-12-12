Polls in Alabama opened at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday and all eyes are on the live election results in the heated special Senate election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

What time do the polls close in Alabama and how can you keep up with the latest updates on the special election and final election results? Here’s the scoop on how to stay in-the-know wherever you are on Tuesday night including television, live stream, and mobile apps that are providing live coverage of the Alabama special Senate election.

According to CBS News, polls in Alabama opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. ET. Many major television networks and cable news stations will provide speculation and commentary about the election throughout the day on Tuesday.

Exit poll results should start trickling in late in the afternoon on Tuesday, but the final results of the Moore vs. Jones race won’t be announced until after polls close, with CNN stating that “nearly 70 percent of the vote is expected to be reported by 11 p.m. ET.”

You don’t need to stand in front of your television to find out the outcome of the Alabama special Senate election. In addition to television coverage, special election day coverage will be available via live stream or mobile apps from various cable news outlets and major television news networks.

VOTE TODAY ALABAMA!! Polls are open in Alabama until 7pm CST. Call the 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection hotline with questions or complaints. Make your voice heard! pic.twitter.com/2BZ6WBjmcN — April (@ReignOfApril) December 12, 2017

Fox 10, a Fox affiliate in Phoenix, will begin live streaming election results at 8 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel (video below). Other live stream viewing options, including CNN, CBSN, and FOX News, are listed below.

CNN will start their special election coverage at 5 p.m. ET. on CNN and stream live for subscribers on CNNgo and the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

CBSN will air live coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. Go to CBSNews.com/live for live stream coverage on your computer, mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to TV and live stream coverage, the Alabama Secretary of State‘s website will provide a tally of votes from polling places throughout the state. Keep in mind, the find results won’t be available until the Moore vs. Jones special Senate election votes are certified in each voting precinct.