‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Son Reunites With His Father For The First Time In Weeks

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s youngest son, Lux, has finally reunited with his father, Chris Lopez. The MTV star had allegedly banned her third baby daddy from seeing her youngest child after he reportedly displayed some disturbing behavior.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry allowed her four-month-old son, Lux, to have a “supervised” visit with his father, Chris Lopez, recently after the father and son had spent weeks apart. Lowry says that the visit was supervised, but it was not held at a visitation center. The Teen Mom 2 star added that the visits are currently “not on a schedule” as of right now.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are still not on good terms with one another. However, the Teen Mom 2 star set her feelings towards her baby daddy aside and allowed Lux to spend some time with his father. One insider says that Lowry was “happy” that Lux and Chris got to spend some time together after their long absence apart.

Kailyn Lowry even documented the visit via her Snapchat, posting an adorable photo of baby Lux with the caption, “Someone’s ready to see his daddy today!” Chris Lopez seemed to be in good spirits about the visit as well, as he took to his Twitter account to post, “I had a moment.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Chris Lopez was involved in baby Lux’s life when he was born back in August. Lopez was at the hospital when his son was born, and even helped Kailyn Lowry get home with the baby. He also helped her during her first few days home from the hospital. However, Chris reportedly refused to acknowledge legal paternity of the baby boy when he chose not to sign forms at the hospital in October. One source claims that Lopez didn’t want to acknowledge paternity so that Lowry couldn’t file child support against him.

Lux, you are so loved ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Kailyn Lowry then reportedly had her lawyer draw up papers and plans to go through the court system if Chris Lopez wants to see his son. Lopez reportedly has no legal rights to Lux if he doesn’t sign the papers, and that was a big reason why the Teen Mom 2 star banned him from seeing the baby. However, it seems that she recently had a change of heart and allowed Chris to see his son for a short period of time this week.