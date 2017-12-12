‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Fears Faison’s Traitor In PC Spells Trouble, Carly Updates Bobbie On Nelle

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Tuesday, December 12 state that Carly (Laura Wright) updates Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) about Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) pregnancy bombshell. Bobbie is just as upset as Carly about it, and both express concern that Michael (Chad Duell) could find himself tied to Nelle for the rest of his life because of the child they share.

Carly, Michael Struggle With Nelle’s Pregnancy Bombshell

Carly was very upset when Nelle first announced that she is pregnant with Michael’s baby. Carly believes that Nelle deliberately set a pregnancy trap for poor Michael. When she demanded evidence, Michael took Nelle to GH, where Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) confirmed that she is pregnant. Carly demands a DNA test to confirm the child’s paternity.

Michael is also very upset about the situation. Nelle’s pregnancy bombshell came after he had made up his mind to not have anything to do with Nelle again.

Although most fans assumed at first that Nelle was lying when she said she was pregnant with Michael’s baby, it seems very likely that the DNA test will prove that Michael is the father of Nelle’s baby.

Thus, Michael is likely to end up being saddled with the responsibility of raising a child with Nelle.

General Hospital spoilers state that Michael seeks advice from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Dante tries to encourage Michael to make the relationship work.

Nina Is Wary Of Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11 state that although Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) is excited to learn that her former nanny and friend is pregnant, Nina (Michelle Stafford) is not excited when Nelle tells her that she would be needing a nanny very soon, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Like Carly, she suspects that Nelle is up to something and can’t help feeling sorry for Michael. However, she blames Michael’s naivete for the situation.

Looks like more #Finn and Anna next week! https://t.co/TdSaEwokyK — Michael Easton Fans! (@MichaelEastonFG) December 8, 2017

Anna Is Worried About Sonny’s Faison Info

General Hospital spoilers state that Sonny (Maurice Benard) updates Anna (Finola Hughes) about the information he and Jason obtained from Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), according to spoilers from SheKnows Soaps. He also tells her about the manuscript, titled The Severed Branch, supposedly written by Faison. Jason recovered the manuscript from the fireplace while they questioned Britt.

Anna expresses concern when she learns about Faison’s traitor and the manuscript. Anna is concerned when she learns that Faison was upset that someone betrayed him by letting Jason live. She is also concerned when Sonny tells her that Faison’s traitor and other people behind the twin study might be in Port Charles. She believes they are in Port Charles to cause trouble, which is why they must be tracked down very quickly.